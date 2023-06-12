Super Sunday for Navi Mumbai, Stanislaus ‘A’ at St Peter’s Hockey Championship

In the final quarter, Hockey Navi Mumbai found success as Akshaya Shetty tapped in the lone goal. Vallaki Dalvi made some timely saves too

Hockey Navi Mumbai recorded a 1-0 win over Sea View SC in the Women’s Senior League final of the St Peter’s Youth Centre-organised St Peter’s Hockey Championship at Stanislaus HS Astro Park, Bandra, on Sunday.

In the final quarter, Hockey Navi Mumbai found success as Akshaya Shetty tapped in the lone goal. Vallaki Dalvi made some timely saves too.

Earlier, in the inter-school boys’ final, St Stanislaus ‘A’ defeated St Stanislaus ‘B’ 4-0 to emerge champions. Jordan Desmond scored two goals while Lamb Michael and Ethan D’Souza scored one each to complete the win.

