It’s Coorg v Customs in St Peter’s hockey final

Updated on: 11 June,2023 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Mumbai Customs staved off a strong challenge from Indian Navy to record a 3-2 win to set up a final clash with Coorg XI

Defending champions Champions Training Centre (CTC) crashed out, suffering an 8-9 sudden-death defeat to Coorg XI in an exciting semi-final match of the  St Peter’s Hockey Championship on Saturday at St Stanislaus Astro Park, Bandra. Mumbai Customs staved off a strong challenge from Indian Navy to record a 3-2 win to set up a final clash with Coorg XI.


Also Read: Olympian Devindar Walmiki inspires Champions Training Centre to Mumbai Hockey League title



