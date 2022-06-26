Supermodel Kendall Jenner, NBA star Devin Booker break up

“Kendall feels like they’re on different paths. They have had discussions about their future, but they are not on the same page,” a source was quoted as saying by ET Online

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

American supermodel Kendall Jenner, 26, ended her relationship with basketball star Devin Booker, 25, after dating him for two years.

“Kendall feels like they’re on different paths. They have had discussions about their future, but they are not on the same page,” a source was quoted as saying by ET Online.

Another source said Jenner, who first dated the NBA star in 2020, enjoyed time with Booker in Italy during her sister Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker in May, but they went their own ways a week later.

“Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week-and-a-half. They had a nice time during Kourtney’s wedding. But once they got back, they started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realised they have very different lifestyles,” the source said.