Team Williams fined 50,000 euros for not recording onboard video

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Team Williams fined 50000 euros for not recording onboard video

Updated on: 23 March,2025 05:52 AM IST  |  Shanghai
AP , PTI |

The penalty relates to the Williams team’s failure to capture onboard video during Friday’s practice as it believed the cameras would come pre-loaded with memory SD cards

Williams' Spanish driver Carlos Sainz takes a corner during the qualifying session of the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai. Pic/AFP

Williams has been fined 50,000 euros ($54,000) by the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix stewards on Saturday due to a communication error.


The penalty relates to the Williams team’s failure to capture onboard video during Friday’s practice as it believed the cameras would come pre-loaded with memory SD cards. 


The majority of the fine — 40,000 euros ($43,000)—was suspended. The FIA fitted all the cars with wireless forward and rearward facing cameras in China, with the governing body cracking down on rear wing flexing following the season-opener in Australia with a tougher static load test. Williams was meant to provide video files from the new camera within an hour of practice finishing, but no data was captured due to the empty SD slots.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

