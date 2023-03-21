Breaking News
The 25-year blood feud that ended in Navi Mumbai murder
Mumbai: Now, BMC issues show-case notice to Sun Beach Resort
Open defecation: A common sight on Mumbai University's Kalina campus
Mumbai: Health experts alarmed after respiratory viruses soar
Is Mumbai Regional Congress Committee getting a new chief?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Teen Alcaraz returns to No 1 after winning perfect tournament

Teen Alcaraz returns to No. 1 after winning ‘perfect tournament’

Updated on: 21 March,2023 07:28 AM IST  |  Indian Wells
AFP |

Top

US Open champion Alcaraz ended Medvedev’s 19-match winning streak, denying him a fourth title in as many tournaments to ensure he will supplant Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic atop the rankings

Teen Alcaraz returns to No. 1 after winning ‘perfect tournament’

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz poses with the Indian Wells winner’s trophy on Sunday. Pics/Getty Images


Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz swept past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday to win the Indian Wells ATP Masters 1000 and secure his return to number one in the world. 


Medvedev’s streak ends



US Open champion Alcaraz ended Medvedev’s 19-match winning streak, denying him a fourth title in as many tournaments to ensure he will supplant Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic atop the rankings.


Elena Rybakina serves to Aryna Sabalenka on SundayElena Rybakina serves to Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday

“It feels amazing to lift the trophy here, to recover the No. 1,” Alcaraz said. “I would say this has been the perfect tournament.” Alcaraz was unstoppable on Stadium Court, breaking through what he’d called the “wall” of Medvedev’s formidable defenses.

Also read: Andy Murray hails Daniil Medvedev after defeat in final

Rybakina rules

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina beat Aryna Sabalenka to win the Indian Wells women’s title and avenge her loss to the Belarusian in the Australian Open final. 
Rybakina won 7-6 (13-11), 6-4.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

spain carlos alcaraz atp sports news tennis news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK