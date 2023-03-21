Teen Alcaraz returns to No. 1 after winning ‘perfect tournament’

US Open champion Alcaraz ended Medvedev’s 19-match winning streak, denying him a fourth title in as many tournaments to ensure he will supplant Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic atop the rankings

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz poses with the Indian Wells winner’s trophy on Sunday. Pics/Getty Images

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz swept past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday to win the Indian Wells ATP Masters 1000 and secure his return to number one in the world.

Medvedev’s streak ends

US Open champion Alcaraz ended Medvedev’s 19-match winning streak, denying him a fourth title in as many tournaments to ensure he will supplant Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic atop the rankings.

Elena Rybakina serves to Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday

“It feels amazing to lift the trophy here, to recover the No. 1,” Alcaraz said. “I would say this has been the perfect tournament.” Alcaraz was unstoppable on Stadium Court, breaking through what he’d called the “wall” of Medvedev’s formidable defenses.

Rybakina rules

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina beat Aryna Sabalenka to win the Indian Wells women’s title and avenge her loss to the Belarusian in the Australian Open final.

Rybakina won 7-6 (13-11), 6-4.

