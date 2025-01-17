Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Teen Learner teaches No 5 Medvedev bitter lesson

Teen Learner teaches No. 5 Medvedev bitter lesson

Updated on: 17 January,2025 07:52 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AFP |

Top

In his debut Australian Open, the American ranked 121 stunned the World No. 5 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (8/10), 1-6, 7-6 (10/7) in a nailbiter and faces France’s Corentin Moutet in the next round

Teen Learner teaches No. 5 Medvedev bitter lesson

Daniil Medvedev during his match against Learner Tien; (right) Learner Tien is ecstatic after his win. Pics/AFP, Getty Images

Listen to this article
Teen Learner teaches No. 5 Medvedev bitter lesson
x
00:00

Last year’s runner-up Daniil Medvedev was dumped out in the Australian Open second round early on Friday morning by 19-year-old qualifier Learner Tien in a massive Melbourne shock. 


In his debut Australian Open, the American ranked 121 stunned the World No. 5 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (8/10), 1-6, 7-6 (10/7) in a nailbiter and faces France’s Corentin Moutet in the next round.


Also Read: Smriti wants India women to rise in ODI World Cup year


With the time ticking towards 3:00 am, Tien soaked up the applause at Margaret Court Arena after the biggest win of his young career. The pair did battle over a gruelling four hours and 48 minutes of seesawing action that was punctuated near its denouement by a short rain break. 

Tien had defeated Argentina’s Camilo Ugo Carabelli in five sets in the first round for his maiden victory at a Grand Slam at the fourth attempt. It was a meek exit for Russia’s Medvedev, who has lost three of the last four finals at Melbourne Park.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australian open tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK