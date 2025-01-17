In his debut Australian Open, the American ranked 121 stunned the World No. 5 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (8/10), 1-6, 7-6 (10/7) in a nailbiter and faces France’s Corentin Moutet in the next round

Daniil Medvedev during his match against Learner Tien; (right) Learner Tien is ecstatic after his win. Pics/AFP, Getty Images

Listen to this article Teen Learner teaches No. 5 Medvedev bitter lesson x 00:00

Last year’s runner-up Daniil Medvedev was dumped out in the Australian Open second round early on Friday morning by 19-year-old qualifier Learner Tien in a massive Melbourne shock.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his debut Australian Open, the American ranked 121 stunned the World No. 5 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (8/10), 1-6, 7-6 (10/7) in a nailbiter and faces France’s Corentin Moutet in the next round.

Also Read: Smriti wants India women to rise in ODI World Cup year

With the time ticking towards 3:00 am, Tien soaked up the applause at Margaret Court Arena after the biggest win of his young career. The pair did battle over a gruelling four hours and 48 minutes of seesawing action that was punctuated near its denouement by a short rain break.

Tien had defeated Argentina’s Camilo Ugo Carabelli in five sets in the first round for his maiden victory at a Grand Slam at the fourth attempt. It was a meek exit for Russia’s Medvedev, who has lost three of the last four finals at Melbourne Park.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever