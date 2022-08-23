Breaking News
Tennis news: Alexander Zverev pulls out of US Open with ankle injury

Updated on: 23 August,2022 09:10 AM IST  |  Paris
Zverev, 25, has not played since the injury he suffered during his semi-final against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June

Alexander Zverev. Pic/AFP


World No.2 Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues his recovery from torn ankle ligaments, tournament organisers announced on Monday. 

Zverev, 25, has not played since the injury he suffered during his semi-final against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June.

The German lost the 2020 US Open final to Dominic Thiem. His place in the main draw of the August 29-September 11 tournament will be taken by American Stefan Kozlov.

