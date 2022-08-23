Tennis news: Alexander Zverev pulls out of US Open with ankle injury

Zverev, 25, has not played since the injury he suffered during his semi-final against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June

Alexander Zverev. Pic/AFP

World No.2 Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues his recovery from torn ankle ligaments, tournament organisers announced on Monday.

Zverev, 25, has not played since the injury he suffered during his semi-final against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June.

Also Read: Tennis news: Coric, Garcia clinch Cincinnati titles

The German lost the 2020 US Open final to Dominic Thiem. His place in the main draw of the August 29-September 11 tournament will be taken by American Stefan Kozlov.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal