Manu Bhaker receives warm welcome in Jhajjar (Pic: X/@realmanubhaker)

Listen to this article "This victory is for all of us!": Manu Bhaker receives warm welcome in Jhajjar x 00:00

After clinching two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024, ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker returned to her hometown, Jhajjar. Following her return, she received a warm welcome from the people of Jhajjar. Bhaker shared the images on her "X" handle which read, "Returning to Goriya (Jhajjar) after the Olympics is a surreal feeling 🥉🏡 There's a feeling of immense gratitude towards my amazing fans, friends and family for their unwavering support. A heartfelt thank you to everyone for the warm and wonderful reception. This victory is for all of us! 🌟❤". Taking to X:

Returning to Goriya (Jhajjar) after the Olympics is a surreal feeling 🥉🏡 There's a feeling of immense gratitude towards my amazing fans, friends and family for their unwavering support. A heartfelt thank you to everyone for the warm and wonderful reception. This victory is for… pic.twitter.com/A6t32BfvAO — Manu Bhaker🇮🇳 (@realmanubhaker) August 26, 2024

Earlier, during the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker scripted history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Games.

She won her first bronze medal in the 10m pistol event at the Games. Bhaker along with Sarabjot Singh earned India its second bronze medal in the 25m air pistol mixed event.

Currently, Manu Bhaker has opted for a break of three months. Her coach Jaspal Rana said, "I am not sure whether she will be at the Shooting World Cup in October because she is taking a three-month break. It’s a normal break, she has been training for a long time."

The shooting World Cup is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from October 13 to 18.

Following her achievements at the Paris Olympics 2024, Manu Bhaker was also named as India's flag bearer at the Games along with former Indian hockey team's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

Bhaker also met Team India's swashbuckling T20I batsman Suryakumar Yadav. She shared a post in which, Bhaker took the role of a batter and Suryakumar acted as a pistol shooter.

The Indian contingent ended their Paris Olympics 2024 campaign with a medal tally of one silver and five bronze.