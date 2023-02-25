Thunberg will need to be watchful

The Pesi Shroff-trained Thunberg (C Umesh up) gets the top billing, but the race might prove more tricky than it appears at first glance. Thunberg will have to be wary of the in-form Golden Neil, the gutsy Raffaello and the improving In Contention

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Eleven runners will face the starter for the Kumar R Dalal Gold Trophy, a class II race to be run over 1600m, slated as the feature event of Saturday's evening race card at Mahalaxmi. The Pesi Shroff-trained Thunberg (C Umesh up) gets the top billing, but the race might prove more tricky than it appears at first glance. Thunberg will have to be wary of the in-form Golden Neil, the gutsy Raffaello and the improving In Contention.

First race at 5 pm.

Selections:

Samuel Nathan Plate (Class V; 2400m)

Beyond Measure 1, Mighty Wings 2, Gimme 3.

Hyderabad Race Club Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1600m)

Rush 1, Christofle 2, Big Red 3.

Greater Mumbai Police Trophy (For 5y&o, class IV; 1600m)

Key To The Mint 1, Treasure Gold 2, Time 3.

Kumar R Dalal Gold Trophy (Class II; 1600m)

Thunberg 1, Golden Neil 2, Raffaello 3.

Narayandas J Dave Plate (Class III; 1400m)

Magileto 1, Arabian Phoenix 2, Cipher 3.

Dr Goolam E Vahanvati Trophy (For 4y, class IV; 1400m)

Singer Sargent 1, Phenom 2, Attained 3.

Hong Kong Jockey Club Trophy (For 5y&o, class V; 1000m)

Zukor 1, Power Of Neath 2, Victoria Peak 3.

Recommendations

Day's best: Singer Sargent (6-2)

Upsets: In Contention (4-1) & Intense Belief (7-3)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races

