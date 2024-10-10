Tiafoe targeted umpire Jimmy Pinoargote with about 10 expletives in a minute-long tirade after his 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(5) loss to 61st-ranked Roman Safiullin in a third-round match

Frances Tiafoe returns to Roman Safiullin in Shanghai yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Tiafoe abuses umpire after third-round defeat; apologises x 00:00

US Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe aimed a torrent of expletives at the chair umpire after losing a match at the Shanghai Masters.

Tiafoe targeted umpire Jimmy Pinoargote with about 10 expletives in a minute-long tirade after his 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(5) loss to 61st-ranked Roman Safiullin in a third-round match.

The ATP rule book calls for fines of $60,000 at Masters 1000 tournaments. The 17th-ranked Tiafoe was angered by being docked his first serve for a time violation at 5-5 in the decisive tie-breaker.

A service issue

Pinoargote judged that Tiafoe was not making a genuine attempt to serve when he tossed the ball in the air at the baseline. Tiafoe at first protested before continuing to play.

Two points later, the match was over and he congratulated Safiullin at the net before turning toward the umpire’s chair and shouting the first expletives.

Tiafoe passed to the other side of the net toward his chair and shouted that the umpire had messed up the match.

Later, Tiafoe posted an apology on social media, calling his reaction “not acceptable behaviour” and writing: “That is not who I am and not how I ever want to treat people. I let my frustration in the heat of the moment get the best of me and I’m extremely disappointed with how I handled the situation.”

Djoko eyes 100th tour title

Novak Djokovic continued his pursuit of a 100th tour-level title with an impressive 6-1, 6-2 win over Flavio Cobolli at the Shanghai Masters, advancing to the fourth round.

