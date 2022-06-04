Top French honour for Billie Jean King

King, 78, received the honour from none other than French President Emmanuel Macron during a short ceremony at the presidential Elysee Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron presents tennis legend Billie Jean King with the Legion d’Honneur at the Elysee Palace in Paris yesterday. Pic/AFP

Tennis legend Billie Jean King received Frances highest civilian honor, the Legion of Honor, in the French capital city here on Friday.

King, who is in the country for the ongoing French Open, received the award in recognition of her contribution to women’s sports, gender equality and the rights of LGBTQ people in athletics.

