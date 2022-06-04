Breaking News
Covid-19: BMC shuts vaccination centres at 4 tourist spots
Hyderabad minor gangrape case: One arrested, 3 out of 5 accused are minors
Jammu and Kashmir: Hizbul terrorist commander killed in encounter at Anantnag
Uttar Pradesh: 36 arrested, 3 FIRs registered in Kanpur violence
Loan apps racket: Rs 4.23 lakh extorted for loan of Rs 5,000
Mumbai sees 763 Covid-19 cases, highest since Feb 4; active tally touches 3,735
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at RSS chief over Gyanvapi row, says 'before VHP was formed, Ayodhya wasn't even on Sangh's agenda'
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Top French honour for Billie Jean King

Top French honour for Billie Jean King

Updated on: 04 June,2022 07:47 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

Top

King, 78, received the honour from none other than French President Emmanuel Macron during a short ceremony at the presidential Elysee Palace

Top French honour for Billie Jean King

French President Emmanuel Macron presents tennis legend Billie Jean King with the Legion d’Honneur at the Elysee Palace in Paris yesterday. Pic/AFP


Tennis legend Billie Jean King received Frances highest civilian honor, the Legion of Honor, in the French capital city here on Friday.

King, who is in the country for the ongoing French Open, received the award in recognition of her contribution to women’s sports, gender equality and the rights of LGBTQ people in athletics. 




King, 78, received the honour from none other than French President Emmanuel Macron during a short ceremony at the presidential Elysee Palace. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

French Open lesbian gay bisexual transgender sports news tennis news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK