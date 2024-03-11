Noskova beat Swiatek in three sets in Australia, becoming the first teen to beat a No. 1-ranked woman at that event in 25 years. The rematch was competitive for a set, but Swiatek eventually rolled to victory in just under 73 minutes

Iga Swiatek (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Top-ranked Swiatek wins rematch with Noskova at Indian Wells after losing to her at Australian Open x 00:00

Iga Swiatek avenged her Australian Open ouster at the hands of Linda Noskova, defeating the Czech teenager 6-4 6-0 in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz and third-seeded Jannik Sinner each advanced in straight sets in the men's draw on Sunday, but fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev lost to No. 32 seed Jiri Lehecka 6-4 6-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Tim Southee unsure to captain New Zealand in further test matches

Swiatek advances to the round of 16, where the top-ranked Polish star will face Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan. Putintseva defeated Madison Keys 6-4 6-1, part of a tough start to the day for American singles players.

Francis Tiafoe also lost in straight sets, 6-3 6-3 to Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 11th-seeded Tsitsipas will face Lehecka in the men's round of 16.

Noskova beat Swiatek in three sets in Australia, becoming the first teen to beat a No. 1-ranked woman at that event in 25 years. The rematch was competitive for a set, but Swiatek eventually rolled to victory in just under 73 minutes.

"I made some mistakes at the beginning. I tried to maybe play to finish the rallies too early,¿"Swiatek said.

"But I knew that if I'm going to try to stay consistent and make a little bit less mistakes, my chances may come."

Jasmine Paolini won another tight match against Anna Kalinskaya, 6-3 3-6 6-4. Paolini won the Dubai Championships two weeks ago, rallying to win a three-set final over Kalinskaya.

Alcaraz beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2 6-3, and Sinner ousted Jan Lennard-Struff 6-3 6-4. Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula defeated Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 7-5, 6-3 in an all-American doubles matchup.

The top-seeded men's doubles team is out after the first round Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen eliminated Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden 7-6 4-6 10-8.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.