The victory marked Swiatek’s 14th consecutive win and booked her a place in her ninth straight quarter-final.

Iga Swiatek

Listen to this article Top-seed Iga Swiatek saves two match points to enter Wimbledon 2023 quarters x 00:00

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek saved two match points to defeat No.14 and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-3 to advance to her first Wimbledon quarter-finals.

The victory marked Swiatek’s 14th consecutive win and booked her a place in her ninth straight quarter-final. The 22-year-old Pole is the youngest player to make the quarter-finals at all four majors since Svetlana Kuznetsova. Swiatek will face Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina for a spot in the semi-finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Rublev survives Bublik assault to reach maiden quarters, Sinners too advances

With confident ball-striking, Bencic raced to a 6-1 lead in the opening set tiebreak before closing it out on her fourth set point to hand Swiatek her loss of a set.

Having kept herself in the match, Swiatek raced away with the tiebreak to take the high-quality match into a third set. Swiatek converted her first chance, breaking to 3-1. The Pole took a lead and closed out the win with her 33rd winner after 3 hours and three minutes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever