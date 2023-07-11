Breaking News
Top-seed Iga Swiatek saves two match points to enter Wimbledon 2023 quarters
Top-seed Iga Swiatek saves two match points to enter Wimbledon 2023 quarters

Updated on: 11 July,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  London
IANS |

Top

The victory marked Swiatek's 14th consecutive win and booked her a place in her ninth straight quarter-final.

Iga Swiatek

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek saved two match points to defeat No.14 and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-3 to advance to her first Wimbledon quarter-finals.


The victory marked Swiatek’s 14th consecutive win and booked her a place in her ninth straight quarter-final. The 22-year-old Pole is the youngest player to make the quarter-finals at all four majors since Svetlana Kuznetsova. Swiatek will face Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina for a spot in the semi-finals.


Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Rublev survives Bublik assault to reach maiden quarters, Sinners too advances


With confident ball-striking, Bencic raced to a 6-1 lead in the opening set tiebreak before closing it out on her fourth set point to hand Swiatek her loss of a set. 

Having kept herself in the match, Swiatek raced away with the tiebreak to take the high-quality match into a third set. Swiatek converted her first chance, breaking to 3-1. The Pole took a lead and closed out the win with her 33rd winner after 3 hours and three minutes.

