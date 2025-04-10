The unseeded Berrettini secured victory when serving for the match for the second time and on his first match point against the top-seeded German

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a forehand return to Italy's Matteo Berrettini during the Monte Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament round of 32 tennis match on the Rainier III court at the Monte Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Top seed Zverev out in 2nd Rd at Monte Carlo x 00:00

Second-ranked Alexander Zverev lost 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 to fellow big-hitter Matteo Berrettini in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Djoko ousted by Tabilo in Monte Carlo Masters

The unseeded Berrettini secured victory when serving for the match for the second time and on his first match point against the top-seeded German. Berettini will face either Jiri Lehecka or Lorenzo Musetti in the next round.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever