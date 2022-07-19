Breaking News
TOPS athlete Harshada Garud clinches gold at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship

Updated on: 19 July,2022 09:31 AM IST  |  Tashkent
Garud won with a total lift of 157 kg (Snatch 69kg and Clean & Jerk 88kg) in the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting championship at Tashkent, Uzbekistan

India’s Harshada Garud en route her gold medal-winning effort


Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athlete and weightlifter Harshada Garud won a gold medal for India in the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. He won the gold medal with a total lift of 157 kg, which includes 69 kg in Snatch and 88 kg in the Clean and Jerk category.

"Harshada Garud (45kg) #TOPSAthlete won with a total lift of 157 kg (Snatch 69kg and Clean & Jerk 88kg) in the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior #Weightlifting championship at Tashkent, Uzbekistan Many congratulations and Keep it Up," tweeted SAI Media.




On the other hand, L Dhanush, a Weightlifting trainee from SAI National Centres of Excellence in Aurangabad won a bronze medal at the event as well, in the Snatch category. "#MedalAlert SAI NCOE (Aurangabad MH)'s #weightlifting trainee L. Dhanush (49kg category) won Bronze (Snatch) in Asian Youth & Junior C'ships 2022 @Tashkent ,Uzbekistan Congratulations @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @PIBMumbai," tweeted SAI Aurangabad.

Previously on Sunday, Akanksha Vyavhare clinched a bronze at the championship with a total lift of 125 kg. "#AkankshaVyavhare (40kg) bagged in Asian Youth and Junior #Weightlifting Championship at Tashkent, Uzbekistan with a total lift of 125 kg #IndianSports," tweeted SAI Media. The 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship is being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from July 15 to July 25, 2022.

