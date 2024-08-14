Treated bronze medal bout as a state-level clash: Wrestler Sehrawat

India’s youngest individual medal winner at the Paris Olympics, the 21-year-old from the iconic Chhatrasal akhadaa (wrestling academy), gave a sneak peek into his mindset before the biggest bout of his nascent career

Aman Sehrawat

Not getting bogged by the enormity of the occasion was foremost on wrestler Aman Sehrawat’s mind when he took the mat for the Olympic bronze medal play-off bout, treating it as another state level competition.

“First I thought, I am in the semi-final and I lost six points. Then it hit me that I’ve lost six points in an Olympic bout what should I do now? I told myself that it isn’t an Olympic bout and I’m still fighting at the state level,” Aman told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview on his return from Paris.

“So, I didn’t think of it as an Olympic bronze medal match. Just thought of it as any state level game to get my mind off the occasion,” the star

wrestler said.

CAS verdict on Phogat deferred

The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport has once again deferred its decision on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification from the Olympic finals, this time till August 16, prolonging the Indian wrestler’s wait for a resolution.

