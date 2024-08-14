Breaking News
Mumbai: Church cuts Bandra fair rents by 30 per cent
Mumbai: Auto driver sleeping on Versova beach run over
Mumbai doctors’ strike continues; demands for security mount
Mumbai: Dadar, Panvel, Kandivli, Dahisar now on Amrit Bharat Station Scheme list
Mumbai: Teacher held for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl in Nalasopara
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Treated bronze medal bout as a state level clash Wrestler Sehrawat

Treated bronze medal bout as a state-level clash: Wrestler Sehrawat

Updated on: 14 August,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

India’s youngest individual medal winner at the Paris Olympics, the 21-year-old from the iconic Chhatrasal akhadaa (wrestling academy), gave a sneak peek into his mindset before the biggest bout of his nascent career

Treated bronze medal bout as a state-level clash: Wrestler Sehrawat

Aman Sehrawat

Listen to this article
Treated bronze medal bout as a state-level clash: Wrestler Sehrawat
x
00:00

Not getting bogged by the enormity of the occasion was foremost on wrestler Aman Sehrawat’s mind when he took the mat for the Olympic bronze medal play-off bout, treating it as another state level competition.


India’s youngest individual medal winner at the Paris Olympics, the 21-year-old from the iconic Chhatrasal akhadaa (wrestling academy), gave a sneak peek into his mindset before the biggest bout of his nascent career.



Also Read: CAS won’t reconsider USA gymnast Chiles’s bronze appeal


“First I thought, I am in the semi-final and I lost six points. Then it hit me that I’ve lost six points in an Olympic bout what should I do now? I told myself that it isn’t an Olympic bout and I’m still fighting at the state level,” Aman told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview on his return from Paris.

“So, I didn’t think of it as an Olympic bronze medal match. Just thought of it as any state level game to get my mind off the occasion,” the star 
wrestler said.

CAS verdict on Phogat deferred

The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport has once again deferred its decision on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification from the Olympic finals, this time till August 16, prolonging the Indian wrestler’s wait for a resolution.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 wrestling sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK