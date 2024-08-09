Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat wins bronze for India in 57 kg wrestling

Aman won the bout 13-5 to keep the tradition of wrestlers returning home with a medal since 2008 Beijing Games, where Sushil Kumar had finished third

Aman Sehrawat (Pic: X/@OlympicKhel)

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat won the bronze medal, defeating Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in the men's 57kg free-style category at the Paris Games here on Friday.

India now have five bronze medals and a silver, which javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged on Thursday. Aman won the bout 13-5 to keep the tradition of wrestlers returning home with a medal since 2008 Beijing Games, where Sushil Kumar had finished third.

On Thursday, Aman had lost to Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi in the semifinal bout to set up a bronze-medal bout with Darian Cruz.

