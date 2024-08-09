Breaking News
Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat wins bronze for India in 57 kg wrestling

Updated on: 09 August,2024 11:54 PM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Aman won the bout 13-5 to keep the tradition of wrestlers returning home with a medal since 2008 Beijing Games, where Sushil Kumar had finished third

Aman Sehrawat (Pic: X/@OlympicKhel)

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat won the bronze medal, defeating Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in the men's 57kg free-style category at the Paris Games here on Friday.


Also Read: Borders divide, sports unite: Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem set standards high!



India now have five bronze medals and a silver, which javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged on Thursday. Aman won the bout 13-5 to keep the tradition of wrestlers returning home with a medal since 2008 Beijing Games, where Sushil Kumar had finished third.


On Thursday, Aman had lost to Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi in the semifinal bout to set up a bronze-medal bout with Darian Cruz.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

