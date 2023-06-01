Breaking News
Two victories for MIG CC ‘A’ team shuttlers at Maharashtra State Open tournamnent

Updated on: 01 June,2023 09:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies

In the first round, MIG ‘A’ defeated Masters Sports Club 3-0

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

MIG Cricket Club ‘A’ team players combined well and secured two successive wins in Group A league matches of the Suhas Nadkarni Memorial Yonex Sunrise Maharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament, organised by the MIG Cricket Club under the auspices of the Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) and played at the MIG Cricket Club courts, Bandra, on Wednesday.


In the first round, MIG ‘A’ defeated Masters Sports Club 3-0. Later, the MIG ‘A’ team continued with their impressive performances and blanked Mathoshri Sports Club 3-0 to register their second win.


