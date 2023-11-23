Organisers Savio Hockey Foundation delighted with crowd response despite event ending on World Cup cricket final day

Central Railway, the women's champions

Listen to this article UBI, CR clinch Savio Cup Super 5s hockey titles x 00:00

On Sunday, November 19, while the Indian cricket team were battling it out in their biggest match of the season, the ICC World Cup final, against Australia in Ahmedabad, here in Mumbai a bunch of hockey enthusiasts, belonging to the Savio Hockey Foundation were busy ensuring the success of the 3rd Savio Cup Super 5’s at the Dominic Savio High School, Andheri (East).

“We had a good turnout despite the India v Australia cricket match going on at the same time. It was heartening to see that our tournament had the largest participation by both teams and spectators—the best in our three editions so far,” Olympian Darryl D’Souza told mid-day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Ind Vs Aus 1st T20: Here's all you need to know

“There were quite a few outstation teams like MEG and Mysore Royals from Bangalore and UTSC from Muscat. The quality of hockey on view was excellent with city outfits like Don Bosco (Matunga), St Stanislaus, Learner’s Academy and Bombay Republicans giving a good account of themselves. Union Bank were the most consistent side throughout the competition and finished as deserving winners,” added D’Souza.

Union Bank of India beat a hardworking Champions Training Centre 4-2 in a fast-paced men’s final while Central Railway won the women’s title, beating rivals Western Railway 9-1. Union Bank of India, the men's champion



Rink hockey ace Amit Gowda netted a fine brace for UBI after which Suraj Shahi and Rajat added a goal each. For CTC, Bhim and Akshay scored one each.

Also Read: ‘IPL fame is affecting Mumbai players': Raju Kulkarni

In the women’s final, CR’s Priyanka Wankhade was on fire, scoring five goals while Gayatri Gedela got a brace. Anujha and Poojitha contributed one goal each to complete CR’s tally. Lily netted the lone goal for WR.

Tournaments were also held for boys and girls in the U-14 and U-16 age groups besides the veterans category.

Among the special guests for the tournament were former internationals MM Somaya, Merwyn Fernandes, Adrian D'Souza, Clarence Lobo, Eliza Nelson, Happy Mann, Margaret Toscano and Dronacharya Award-winning coach Marzban Patel. “To conduct over 50 matches in a single day at the Savio Cup 5s needs meticulous planning and execution. Kudos to the organisers. There was a lot of excellent talent on display across all categories. I thoroughly enjoyed the fast-paced action,” said former India captain and Olympic gold medal-winner Somaya.

Other results

Girls U-14: St Joseph’s (Pune) 3 (Anvi Rawat 2, Soclyn) beat India Rush 0; Girls U-16: Carmel of St Joseph 3 (Taleesa, Irishisle, Reyana) beat Duruelo Convent 1 (Shazelle) via shootout; Boys U-14: Don Bosco, Matunga 4 (Arnav Khat 3, Arav Phanse) beat St Stanislaus 3 (Rudra 2, Skye); Boys U-16: Army Boys Sports Company MEG (Bengaluru) 6 (Arsh Ali 3, Shubham, Sahil, Arjun) beat Don Bosco (Matunga) 4 (Suhaan 2, Aryan, Ratnesh); Women’s veterans: Leihao 2 (Sanggai Chanu, Manju) beat Mumbai Veterans 0; Men’s veterans: Mumbai Raje 5 (Girish 4, Devender) beat UTSC 4 (Jayesh 3, Jitesh)