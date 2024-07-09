Ukraine’s Svitolina in tears after win vs Wang

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 July,2024 09:22 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Svitolina’s ribbon stood out dramatically on her white playing shirt as she completed a straight-set win over Wang Xinyu of China.

Elina Svitolina

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina wore a black ribbon and broke down in tears as she made the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday, just hours after a Russian missile barrage in her country killed 31 people.



Black ribbon stands out


Svitolina’s ribbon stood out dramatically on her white playing shirt as she completed a straight-set win over Wang Xinyu of China. “It’s a very difficult day today for all Ukraine people,” said Svitolina, 29, who wept as she conducted a TV interview on court. 

As she attempted to compose herself, she received a lengthy round of applause from spectators on Court Two. “It was not easy to focus on the match. Since this morning, it has been very difficult to read the news and go on court. So, I was happy to play today and get the win. It was a good performance from my side. Thanks to everyone for their support,” she said. 

Earlier on Monday, Russia struck cities across Ukraine with a missile attack that killed 31 people and heavily damaged a Kyiv children’s hospital in an assault condemned as a ruthless attack on civilians.  Two-time semi-finalist Svitolina’s 6-2, 6-1 win took her into a quarter-final clash with Russian-born Elena Rybakina, the 2022 champion who represents Kazakhstan.

Rybakina beats Kalinskaya

Rybakina defeated an injury-hit Anna Kalinskaya to reach her third successive Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday. World No. 4 Rybakina took the first set against the 18th-ranked Russian 6-3 on Centre Court. Kalinskaya required a medical time-out at 3-4 down to treat what appeared to be neck and wrist injuries. Rybakina then won the next five games before Kalinskaya called it quits.

