Aryna Sabalenka eases into US Open 2025 quarter-finals

Updated on: 01 September,2025 10:48 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Top

Sabalenka broke Bucsa twice on her way to wrapping up the first set in just 27 minutes before dominating the second set to close out the win

Aryna Sabalenka eases into US Open 2025 quarter-finals

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka plays a forehand return to Spain's Cristina Bucsa during their women's singles round of 16 tennis match on day eight of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Pic/AFP

Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the quarter-finals of the US Open on Sunday with a straight-sets defeat of unseeded Spaniard Cristina Bucsa. The world number one and defending champion was always in control as she completed a 6-1, 6-4 victory over the Moldova-born Bucsa, ranked 95th in the world. 

"I'm super happy with the win and I feel like with every game I keep getting better and better," said Sabalenka, who could become the first woman to defend the US Open since Serena Williams in 2014. "I'm not thinking about last year," Sabalenka said of her 2024 title. 



"I'm super happy I was able to achieve it once, but I want to achieve it many, many more times." Bucsa had never been further than the third round in 15 previous Grand Slam appearances before her New York campaign, and she never looked like improving that record against her big-hitting opponent from Belarus. 


Sabalenka broke Bucsa twice on her way to wrapping up the first set in just 27 minutes before dominating the second set to close out the win. Sabalenka faces a quarter-final against either ninth seed Elena Rybakina or the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova, who play later Sunday. 

