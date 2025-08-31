Breaking News
Maratha quota protest: Morcha gets unruly, cops escort women to safety
Maratha quota protest enters Day 3; may intensify after Ganeshotsav
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway cancels mega block, adds night trains for Ganeshotsav devotees
Mumbai: Ray of hope as Chira Bazar residents assured of homes in 3-4 days
Virar building collapse: Four more arrested in ongoing probe
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > US Open 2025 Italys Jannik Sinner advances to round of 16 set to clash against Alexander Bublik

US Open 2025: Italy's Jannik Sinner advances to round of 16; set to clash against Alexander Bublik

Updated on: 31 August,2025 01:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In the US Open match, he managed to secure a win by 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 against the 27th-ranked Denis Shapovalov. With this win, he has now advanced to the round of 16 and will lock horns against Alexander Bublik

US Open 2025: Italy's Jannik Sinner advances to round of 16; set to clash against Alexander Bublik

Jannik Sinner (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
US Open 2025: Italy's Jannik Sinner advances to round of 16; set to clash against Alexander Bublik
x
00:00

In the week one of the US Open 2025, Italy's tennis star Jannik Sinner got broken for the first time. He dropped the opening set during the match.

In the week one of the US Open 2025, Italy's tennis star Jannik Sinner got broken for the first time. He dropped the opening set during the match.

Sinner, who is currently the number one-ranked player in men's tennis rankings, has managed to win the previous three Grand Slam events on hard courts.



In the US Open match, he managed to secure a win by 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 against the 27th-ranked Denis Shapovalov. With this win, he has now advanced to the round of 16 and will lock horns against Alexander Bublik.


Speaking about the match, with a smile on his face, he said, "I'm not a machine, you know. I also struggle, sometimes".

"That I have pressure and tension is normal. I've had that for a year, and you need to handle it," he added.

The Italian then said that a player needs to handle the pressure in such circumstances.

"Either you handle it or you don't. It's better to have to deal with that than not," said Sinner.

The win also helped him stretch his hard-court win streak at major events to 24, which also includes the US Open 2024, and the Australian Open titles in 2024 and 2025.

He also defeated Carlos Alcaraz and clinched the Wimbledon title on the grass court in July.

But Sinner's set streak in New York ended; he had claimed 14 in a row since dropping one in a victory against 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals a year ago.

Sinner explained that his serve did not feel quite right on Saturday, and that Shapovalov was reading it well. "I was able to put pressure on Jannik today. So who says that another player can't do the same?", Shapovalov said.

Jannik Sinner double-faulted to close the opening set, which earlier featured a remarkable 30-stroke point in which both men hit drop shots. Sinner took that point by sprinting back to the baseline and twisting his body to deliver a lob winner that floated just out of Shapovalov's reach.

After rebounding to even the match at a set apiece, Sinner found himself trailing 3-0, love-30 in the third after Shapovalov grabbed 14 of 17 points.

(With AP Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

us open italy sports news tennis news International Sports News International Sports News Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK