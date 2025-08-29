Jannik Sinner had managed to clinch the Australian Open in 2024 and 2025. He also won the US Open last year and is on a 23-match winning streak at the hard-court tournaments. By drawing level with Popyrin at 1-1 in their Lexus ATP head-to-head series, Sinner has also kept his hopes alive of retaining the World No. 1 ranking after the US Open

In the ongoing US Open , world number one Jannik Sinner registered a stunning victory against Alexei Popyrin in the second round. He defeated Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and won the match in three straight sets.

Speaking about the victory, Sinner said that he felt very comfortable and showcased a very solid performance.

"It was a very, very solid performance. I felt like we both didn’t serve very well today, so we had a lot of rallies from the back of the court, where I felt quite comfortable today," he said.

He then expressed his happiness after advancing to round three of the US Open.

"Obviously, I’m very happy to be in the next round," said the 24-year-old.

The Italy-born tennis star is aiming to become the first man to successfully defend the title since Roger Federer in 2008.

The Italian had managed to clinch the Australian Open in 2024 and 2025. He also won the US Open last year and is on a 23-match winning streak at hard-court tournaments.

By drawing level with Popyrin at 1-1 in their Lexus ATP head-to-head series, Sinner has also kept his hopes alive of retaining the world number one ranking after the US Open.

He dropped only four games in his opening win before blasting past the 36th-ranked Popyrin. He has reached the final of all three Grand Slams this season, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon, either side of a defeat to Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open.

To stop Alcaraz from reclaiming the top spot in the rankings, Sinner needs to outperform him in New York. Currently, the Spaniard is ahead by 60 points in the PIF ATP Live Rankings.

Earlier in the first round of the competition, Sinner registered a comfortable victory over his unseeded opponent, Vit Kopriva, in three straight sets on Tuesday and advanced into the next round of the ongoing US Open 2025 tournament.

The men’s singles defending champion won 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 to progress in a cool 1 hour, 39 minutes against his Czech opponent, who was playing in the main draw for the first time, as per Olympics.com.

(With Agencies' Inputs)