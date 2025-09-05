“Some days you won’t feel your best, but I was willing to dig really deep and do everything I can,” said Auger-Aliassime

World No. 1 Sinner swept aside Musetti 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in the first all-Italian men’s quarter-final in Grand Slam history. “We have to take the friendship away for the match and when we shake hands everything is fine again,” said Sinner, who is 16-0 against Italian players.

Reigning champion Jannik Sinner sailed into the US Open semi-finals on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

“It was a great performance, very solid. I started the match very well.”

He advances to a semi-final against Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“Every player who is in the semis of a Grand Slam can say they’re playing their best tennis,” added Sinner.

Auger-Aliassime overcame Alex de Minaur in a four-set battle lasting over four hours on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Canadian is back in the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2021 US Open after beating eighth seed De Minaur 4-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-5, 7-6 (7/4).

“It feels amazing. Four years ago, it feels like more. It was a tough couple of years but it feels even better now to be in the semi-finals,” he added.

