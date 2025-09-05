Breaking News
Panvel man holds family hostage, injures cops in eight-hour standoff
Mumbai: No OC for Tardeo tower without Rs 32 crore payment
Mumbai: Andheri professional falls prey to Rs 12.8 lakh Maha Kumbh contract scam
Experts hail GST revamp, say it puts ‘good’ in tax
Mumbai: Commerce dominates FYJC admissions, Arts sees only 36 thousand takers so far
Revenue Minister promises benefits through new panel for OBC welfare
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > US Open 2025 Jannik Sinner defeats Lorenzo Musetti to seal semi final berth

US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner defeats Lorenzo Musetti to seal semi-final berth

Updated on: 05 September,2025 09:11 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Top

“Some days you won’t feel your best, but I was willing to dig really deep and do everything I can,” said Auger-Aliassime

US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner defeats Lorenzo Musetti to seal semi-final berth

Jannik Sinner celebrates his win over Lorenzo Musetti on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner defeats Lorenzo Musetti to seal semi-final berth
x
00:00

Reigning champion Jannik Sinner sailed into the US Open semi-finals on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti. 

World No. 1 Sinner swept aside Musetti 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in the first all-Italian men’s quarter-final in Grand Slam history. “We have to take the friendship away for the match and when we shake hands everything is fine again,” said Sinner, who is 16-0 against Italian players.

Reigning champion Jannik Sinner sailed into the US Open semi-finals on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti. 

World No. 1 Sinner swept aside Musetti 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in the first all-Italian men’s quarter-final in Grand Slam history. “We have to take the friendship away for the match and when we shake hands everything is fine again,” said Sinner, who is 16-0 against Italian players.



“It was a great performance, very solid. I started the match very well.” 


He advances to a semi-final against Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. 

“Every player who is in the semis of a Grand Slam can say they’re playing their best tennis,” added Sinner. 

Auger-Aliassime overcame Alex de Minaur in a four-set battle lasting over four hours on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Canadian is back in the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2021 US Open after beating eighth seed De Minaur 4-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-5, 7-6 (7/4). 

“Some days you won’t feel your best, but I was willing to dig really deep and do everything I can,” said Auger-Aliassime. 

“It feels amazing. Four years ago, it feels like more. It was a tough couple of years but it feels even better now to be in the semi-finals,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

us open tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK