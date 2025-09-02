The unseeded Czech knocked out a second Top-10 player this week as she beat Rybakina 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 to advance to a meeting with reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka

Marketa Vondrousova reached her second US Open quarter-final on Sunday as she took down ninth seed Elena Rybakina in a clash of former Wimbledon champions.

The unseeded Czech knocked out a second Top-10 player this week as she beat Rybakina 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 to advance to a meeting with reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Marketa Vondrousova. Pic/AFP

World number 60 Vondrousova, who beat seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in Round Three, is through to her fifth Grand Slam quarter-final. She finished runner-up at the French Open as a teenager in 2019. The 26-year-old missed last year’s US Open after undergoing shoulder surgery on the eve of the tournament. She also sat out the Australian Open in January.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the quarter-finals on Sunday with a straight-sets defeat of unseeded Spaniard Cristina Bucsa. The World No. 1 and defending champion was always in control as she completed a 6-1, 6-4 victory over the Moldova-born Bucsa.

