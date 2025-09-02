Breaking News
US Open 2025: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Elena Rybakina to reach quarter-final

US Open 2025: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Elena Rybakina to reach quarter-final

02 September,2025
AFP |

US Open 2025: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Elena Rybakina to reach quarter-final

Elena Rybakina during her loss to Vondrousova. Pic/Getty Images

Marketa Vondrousova reached her second US Open quarter-final on Sunday as she took down ninth seed Elena Rybakina in a clash of former Wimbledon champions.

Marketa VondrousovaMarketa Vondrousova. Pic/AFP


World number 60 Vondrousova, who beat seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in Round Three, is through to her fifth Grand Slam quarter-final. She finished runner-up at the French Open as a teenager in 2019. The 26-year-old missed last year’s US Open after undergoing shoulder surgery on the eve of the tournament. She also sat out the Australian Open in January. 

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the quarter-finals on Sunday with a straight-sets defeat of unseeded Spaniard Cristina Bucsa. The World No. 1 and defending champion was always in control as she completed a 6-1, 6-4 victory over the Moldova-born Bucsa.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

