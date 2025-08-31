Breaking News
Maratha quota protest: Morcha gets unruly, cops escort women to safety
Maratha quota protest enters Day 3; may intensify after Ganeshotsav
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway cancels mega block, adds night trains for Ganeshotsav devotees
Mumbai: Ray of hope as Chira Bazar residents assured of homes in 3-4 days
Virar building collapse: Four more arrested in ongoing probe
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > US Open 2025 Novak Djokovic defeats Cameron Norrie becomes oldest player to reach round of 16

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic defeats Cameron Norrie; becomes oldest player to reach round of 16

Updated on: 31 August,2025 07:24 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Top

Four-time champion Novak Djokovic battles hard to beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie and become the oldest man in over three decades to reach US Open last 16; admits his body’s wear and tear no longer makes him feel 100 percentage

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic defeats Cameron Norrie; becomes oldest player to reach round of 16

Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Cameron Norrie in New York on Friday. Pics/Getty Images

Listen to this article
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic defeats Cameron Norrie; becomes oldest player to reach round of 16
x
00:00

Novak Djokovic shook off a back problem to beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie in four sets on Friday to became the oldest man to reach the US Open last 16 since Jimmy Connors in 1991. The 38-year-old Djokovic defeated Norrie 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-3, staying in the hunt for an unprecedented 25th major title. But the Serbian star admitted whether his body can still withstand the grind of a two-week long Grand Slam is potentially beyond his control.

Novak Djokovic shook off a back problem to beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie in four sets on Friday to became the oldest man to reach the US Open last 16 since Jimmy Connors in 1991. The 38-year-old Djokovic defeated Norrie 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-3, staying in the hunt for an unprecedented 25th major title. But the Serbian star admitted whether his body can still withstand the grind of a two-week long Grand Slam is potentially beyond his control.

“In terms of how I’m feeling, it really goes up and down, to be honest,” said Djokovic, who was compromised by injury at the Australian Open and Wimbledon earlier this year. “It’s frustrating for me, honestly, that I’m not able to feel 100 percentage always like I have for 20-plus years.



Britain’s Cameron Norrie during his defeat to Novak Djokovic
Britain’s Cameron Norrie during his defeat to Novak Djokovic


“I guess the circumstances are quite different and I have to get used to the fact that every match there’s something that might happen as it has been the case this year pretty much every Slam.” Djokovic earned a record 192nd Grand Slam match win on hard courts and also tied Roger Federer’s mark of last-16 appearances at the majors with 69. 

Physical test

The four-time US Open champion has designs on going much further though, health permitting. “If the body doesn’t listen to me when I go deep in the Grand Slam tournaments, as it was kind of the case last few Slams, then that’s a hard one to swallow for me,” said Djokovic. 

“I know the amount of hours I’m putting in daily to care for my body, but at the same time, you know, biological age is not something that I guess you can reverse.” Djokovic has now defeated Norrie in all seven of their meetings and is through to the fourth round in New York for the 16th time. 

Alcaraz through, Shelton out

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz surged into the fourth round on Friday as American hopes of ending the country’s 22-year wait for a men’s champion suffered a blow with the exits of Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe. Spanish second seed Alcaraz breezed past Italian 32nd seed Luciano Darderi in emphatic fashion, winning 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 on the Arthur Ashe Stadium. 

Alcaraz’s one hour 44-minute victory sends the 2022 US Open champion into a meeting on Sunday against France’s Arthur Rinderknech, who defeated compatriot Benjamin Bonzi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. Shelton, 22, was leading 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 but clutched his shoulder in pain early in the fourth set and called a medical timeout. He recovered but retired after Mannarino took the fourth set. Shelton’s exit was followed by compatriot Tiafoe, the 17th seed who lost 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) to German veteran Jan-Lennard Struff.

16
No. of times Novak Djokovic has reached Round 4 at the US Open

7
No. of times Djokovic has played against and beaten Cameron Norrie (including this tie)

192
No. of hard-court Grand Slam wins for Djokovic, surpassing Swiss maestro Roger Federer (191) for the most victories

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

novak djokovic us open australian open wimbledon sports news tennis news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK