'You’re so good, it’s insane': Bublik hails winner Sinner

Updated on: 03 September,2025 07:45 AM IST  |  New York
AP , PTI |

Sinner lost to Bublik in June in Halle, Germany, during a warm-up tournament before Wimbledon, but that was played on a grass court. Trying to beat the defending US Open champion on hard courts is an entirely different story

'You’re so good, it’s insane': Bublik hails winner Sinner

Alexander Bublik and Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner dominated the only player other than Carlos Alcaraz, who has defeated him this season, routing Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 on Monday night to enter the US Open quarter-finals.

The World No. 1’s victory took just one hour and 21 minutes, the second-shortest completed match in the tournament — A first-round victory for Czechia’s Tomas Machac was a minute shorter.

Sinner lost to Bublik in June in Halle, Germany, during a warm-up tournament before Wimbledon, but that was played on a grass court. Trying to beat the defending US Open champion on hard courts is an entirely different story.


Sinner has won 25 straight Grand Slam matches on this surface, including the last two Australian Open titles, along with his first US Open trophy. He will face compatriot and World No. 10 Lorenzo Musetti on Wednesday.

Bublik, the World No. 24, had won all 55 service games coming into this match, yet Sinner broke him eight times.

After the match, Bublik told Sinner: “You’re so good, this is insane.” Sinner was typically self-effacing. “He [Bublik] had a very tough match the last time [a five-setter against USA’s Tommy Paul], today he didn’t serve as well as he usually serves, and I broke him early which was important. Overall, I’m very happy,” said the Italian.

