USA’s world champion hurdler Sydney Mclaughlin loves poetry

Sydney McLaughlin
America’s star athlete Sydney McLaughlin has revealed in a recent interview that she loves to pen down her random thoughts. McLaughlin, 23, the reigning Olympic gold medallist in the 400m hurdles, added the World Championship gold to her name at Eugene recently. She is rather reticent, but social media and poetry excite her.
“There’s so much, whether it’s through social media or just every day life where it’s all bottled up. I love poetry… just being able to kind of relieve all of that,” McLaughlin said in an interview to LA Times.
McLaughlin added that she often writes to her younger self: “Sometimes I’ll write to a six-year-old me, who has dreams and aspirations to be where she is right now. Sometimes it’s about my faith, my relationship with my husband or even just track in general.”