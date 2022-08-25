Breaking News
Mumbai: Autorickshaws to have QR codes with driver’s details
Mumbai: Shiv Sena factions face off over artificial immersion pond at Prabhadevi
We were not told about PF for many years: Jet Airways pilots
Mumbai: Bandra Fair is back this year!
Mumbai: CR suspends 10 new AC services after protests
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > USAs world champion hurdler Sydney Mclaughlin loves poetry

USA’s world champion hurdler Sydney Mclaughlin loves poetry

Updated on: 25 August,2022 08:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

McLaughlin, 23, the reigning Olympic gold medallist in the 400m hurdles, added the World Championship gold to her name at Eugene recently. She is rather reticent, but social media and poetry excite her

USA’s world champion hurdler Sydney Mclaughlin loves poetry

Sydney McLaughlin


America’s star athlete Sydney McLaughlin has revealed in a recent interview that she loves to pen down her random thoughts. McLaughlin, 23, the reigning Olympic gold medallist in the 400m hurdles, added the World Championship gold to her name at Eugene recently. She is rather reticent, but social media and poetry excite her. 

Also Read: No US Open 2022 for pregnant Angelique Kerber


“There’s so much, whether it’s through social media or just every day life where it’s all bottled up. I love poetry… just being able to kind of relieve all of that,” McLaughlin said in an interview to LA Times.

McLaughlin added that she often writes to her younger self: “Sometimes I’ll write to a six-year-old me, who has dreams and aspirations to be where she is right now. Sometimes it’s about my faith, my relationship with my husband or even just track in general.”


Will Team India miss Rahul Dravid in the dugout for India vs Pakistan tie?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
athletics Tokyo Olympics sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK