Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Vasai Virar marathon registrations begin

Updated on: 14 September,2024 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The Vasai-Virar full marathon record stands at: 2:18:05 in the name of Mohit Rathore posted in 2022

Anilkumar Pawar (left), Commissioner of VVCMC and Sanjay Herwade, additional Commissioner, VVCMC, at a press conference in the city yesterday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Online registrations for the 12th edition of the national level Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) marathon to be held on December 8, 2024, were launched by Anilkumar Pawar (IAS), Commissioner of the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) at a press conference at the Press Club in Azad Maidan on Friday noon.


The registration fees for the full marathon, half marathon and 10K will be Rs 850 plus taxes and convenience fee, while the fees for the 5K will be Rs 800 plus taxes and convenience fee, announced the Commissioner. 



Registrations can be done through the event website www.vvmm.in. There were a slew of initiatives announced like addition of age categories and resumption of the Battle Run, which is an exclusive event for running clubs. 

The Vasai-Virar full marathon record stands at: 2:18:05 in the name of Mohit Rathore posted in 2022. The race route remains unchanged, with organisers assuring the roads will be “run ready” for the day.

