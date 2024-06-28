Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Verstappen pips Norris to sprint pole

Verstappen pips Norris to sprint pole

Updated on: 29 June,2024 06:48 AM IST  |  Spielberg bei Knittelfeld (Austria)
AFP |

The Red Bull driver clocked a best lap in one minute and 4.686 seconds to outpace nearest rival Lando Norris of McLaren by 0.093 seconds in hot conditions at the Red Bull Ring circuit, owned by Verstappen’s team

Verstappen pips Norris to sprint pole

Max Verstappen. Pic/AFP

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen delighted hordes of his vociferous supporters on Friday when he secured pole for Saturday’s sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix. 


The Red Bull driver clocked a best lap in one minute and 4.686 seconds to outpace nearest rival Lando Norris of McLaren by 0.093 seconds in hot conditions at the Red Bull Ring circuit, owned by Verstappen’s team. 


Oscar Piastri was third in the second McLaren ahead of George Russell of Mercedes, Carlos Sainz of Ferrari and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, a disappointing sixth for Mercedes.


