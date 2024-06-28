Verstappen pips Norris to sprint pole

The Red Bull driver clocked a best lap in one minute and 4.686 seconds to outpace nearest rival Lando Norris of McLaren by 0.093 seconds in hot conditions at the Red Bull Ring circuit, owned by Verstappen’s team

Max Verstappen. Pic/AFP

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen delighted hordes of his vociferous supporters on Friday when he secured pole for Saturday’s sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver clocked a best lap in one minute and 4.686 seconds to outpace nearest rival Lando Norris of McLaren by 0.093 seconds in hot conditions at the Red Bull Ring circuit, owned by Verstappen’s team.

Oscar Piastri was third in the second McLaren ahead of George Russell of Mercedes, Carlos Sainz of Ferrari and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, a disappointing sixth for Mercedes.

