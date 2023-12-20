Vignesh, Swanandi clinch U-16 titles on Day 2 of MSSA Championship

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 December,2023 07:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

Eklavya Lambat of St Xaviers HS (Andheri) (1.60m) and Maaz Vora of Children’s Academy (Malad) (1.55m) took silver and bronze respectively

Vignesh Nadar with his gold medal; (right) Swanandi Sawant during the 80m hurdles yesterday. Pics/Sameer Markande

Vignesh Nadar of Don Bosco HS (Matunga) and Swanandi Sawant of Udyachal High School (Vikhroli) hogged the limelight on Day Two of the 129th MSSA Annual Inter-School Championship, at the University Sports Pavilion, Marine Lines, on Tuesday.


The lanky Vignesh, 15, who guided Don Bosco to the MSSA boys under-16 basketball title last Saturday, set a new meet record in the boys under-16 high jump. He cleared a height of 1.80 metres, but it was below his personal best of 1.89m, achieved during the National Junior Athletics Championship in Coimbatore last month.


Eklavya Lambat of St Xaviers HS (Andheri) (1.60m) and Maaz Vora of Children’s Academy (Malad) (1.55m) took silver and bronze respectively.


Also Read: Khanna siblings rule MSSA tennis

Meanwhile, Swanandi, 15, clinched a double gold, winning the girls under-16 400m and the 80m hurdles. In the one-lap race, Swanandi crossed the line first in 1:00.64 secs. Kensisha Bangera of St Peter’s (Byculla) (1:04.59s) and Dhruvi Shetty of Little Angel’s HS (1:05.41s) collected the silver and bronze respectively.

Earlier, Swanandi, National title holder, skimmed smoothly over the hurdles to bag gold in 12.28s. Shaivi Mehta of Children’s Academy (Kandivli) was a distant second with 12.80s, followed by Kadambari Shinde of Thane Police in 12.95s.

athletics MSSA marine lines sports news Sports Update

