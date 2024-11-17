Was the Tyson-Paul showdown rigged? Leaked social media post sparks theories

Tyson managed to land just 18 out of 97 punches, a stark contrast to Paul's more active and effective offense

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are separated as they face off during their ceremonial weigh-in (Pic: AFP)

The much-anticipated showdown between boxing legend Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul took place in front of a packed crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and it was Jake Paul who emerged victorious.

The 27-year-old Paul clinched a unanimous decision after eight rounds, with the judges scoring the bout 79-73 in his favor. Paul’s superior speed, agility, and movement were on full display as he outclassed the 58-year-old Tyson, who struggled to keep up with his younger, faster opponent.

From the outset, it was clear that Tyson, despite his legendary status, was not the same fighter who once ruled the heavyweight division. His reflexes appeared sluggish, and his punches lacked the power and precision that defined his prime.

Tyson managed to land just 18 out of 97 punches, a stark contrast to Paul's more active and effective offense. In comparison, Paul threw an impressive 278 punches, connecting on 78 of them. Tyson found himself in trouble early in the third round when Paul unleashed a flurry of punches, but the veteran continued to fight on, showing heart and determination despite his visible limitations.

As the final seconds of the eighth round ticked down, Paul even took a moment to bow in respect to Tyson, acknowledging the former champion’s career and legacy. The fight, which many had expected to end sooner, lasted a full eight rounds—defying the predictions of some who had anticipated Paul would knock Tyson out by the fifth.

Possibly leaked script for the Tyson vs Paul fight. pic.twitter.com/vBbaJdi3gC — OutlawPatriot (@Outlaw_Patriot1) November 16, 2024

Prior to the fight, a fake 'script' of the match had gone viral on social media, with the document suggesting Paul would knock out Tyson in the fifth round. This only fueled the controversy surrounding the fight, as fans questioned whether the bout had been fixed. However, the thrilling back-and-forth action in the ring contradicted these rumors, and the fight concluded with Paul’s clear superiority.

The financial stakes of the fight were equally monumental. Reports indicated that the total prize purse for the event was a staggering $60 million.

According to Forbes, Jake Paul’s share amounted to $40 million (approximately Rs 338 crore), while Tyson earned a still impressive $20 million (roughly Rs 169 crore). The hefty paydays further emphasized the massive commercial appeal of this spectacle, solidifying both fighters as key players in the boxing world, even as questions about the integrity of the match lingered.