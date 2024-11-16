Breaking News
Paul beats 58-year-old Tyson as hits don't match the hype

Updated on: 17 November,2024 08:38 AM IST  |  Arlington (USA)
AP , PTI |

The fight wasn’t close on the judge’s cards, with one giving Paul an 80-72 edge and the other two calling it 79-73

Jake Paul (left) punches Mike Tyson during their bout in Arlington on Friday. Pic/AFP

The boos from a crowd wanting more action were growing again when Jake Paul dropped his gloves before the final bell, and bowed toward 58-year-old Mike Tyson.


Paying homage to one of the biggest names in boxing history didn’t do much for the fans that filled the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys on Friday night.


Also Read: Rapper Drake loses Rs 2.9 crore bet after Jake Paul wins against Mike Tyson in boxing fight


Paul won a unanimous decision over Tyson as the hits didn’t match the hype in a fight between the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer and the former heavyweight champion in his first sanctioned pro fight in almost 20 years.

The fight wasn’t close on the judge’s cards, with one giving Paul an 80-72 edge and the other two calling it 79-73.

