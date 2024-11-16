The fight wasn’t close on the judge’s cards, with one giving Paul an 80-72 edge and the other two calling it 79-73

Jake Paul (left) punches Mike Tyson during their bout in Arlington on Friday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Paul beats 58-year-old Tyson as hits don’t match the hype x 00:00

The boos from a crowd wanting more action were growing again when Jake Paul dropped his gloves before the final bell, and bowed toward 58-year-old Mike Tyson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paying homage to one of the biggest names in boxing history didn’t do much for the fans that filled the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys on Friday night.

Also Read: Rapper Drake loses Rs 2.9 crore bet after Jake Paul wins against Mike Tyson in boxing fight

Paul won a unanimous decision over Tyson as the hits didn’t match the hype in a fight between the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer and the former heavyweight champion in his first sanctioned pro fight in almost 20 years.

The fight wasn’t close on the judge’s cards, with one giving Paul an 80-72 edge and the other two calling it 79-73.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever