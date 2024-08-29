Breaking News
Water polo stalwart Sarang, 80, no more

Updated on: 29 August,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
He was also part of the Central Railway water polo team which won the inter-railway tournament for the first time in 1967

Avinash Sarang

Listen to this article
Avinash Sarang, a stalwart on the Indian water polo scene, passed away in Mumbai on Monday after a prolonged illness. Sarang, 80, was a key member of the Indian water polo team which won the silver medal at the 1970 Bangkok Asian Games. 


He was also part of the Central Railway water polo team which won the inter-railway tournament for the first time in 1967. A few days before his death he was delighted to hear the news of Central Railway winning the inter-railway water polo tournament at the new swimming pool at Mahalaxmi.


