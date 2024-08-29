He was also part of the Central Railway water polo team which won the inter-railway tournament for the first time in 1967

Avinash Sarang

Listen to this article Water polo stalwart Sarang, 80, no more x 00:00

Avinash Sarang, a stalwart on the Indian water polo scene, passed away in Mumbai on Monday after a prolonged illness. Sarang, 80, was a key member of the Indian water polo team which won the silver medal at the 1970 Bangkok Asian Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Red riding good!

He was also part of the Central Railway water polo team which won the inter-railway tournament for the first time in 1967. A few days before his death he was delighted to hear the news of Central Railway winning the inter-railway water polo tournament at the new swimming pool at Mahalaxmi.