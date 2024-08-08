We even cut her hair: India’s CMO at Paris Olympics Dr Dinshaw Paridiwala

Small amounts of water had to be given to prevent dehydration

Vinesh Phogat. Pic/PTI

India’s Chief Medical Officer at the Paris Olympics, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, on Wednesday revealed that cutting off Vinesh Phogat’s hair was among the “drastic measures” taken to help her stay in the weight limit for her gold medal bout.

“Small amounts of water had to be given to prevent dehydration. Her post-participation weight was found to be increased. The coach initiated the normal process of weight cut that he has always employed with Vinesh and felt confident that it would be achieved,” Paridiwala said in a statement issued by IOA.

“However, Vinesh was found to be 100 grams over her 50 kg weight category and was disqualified. All possible drastic measures, including cutting off her hair, were used.”

