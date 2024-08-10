Breaking News
'We will follow CAS’s decision': IOC’s Bach

Updated on: 10 August,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  Paris
“Now, it’s [appeal] in CAS. We will, at the end, follow the CAS decision. But, again, the international [wrestling] federation, they have to apply their interpretation, their rules”

Thomas Bach. Pic/AFP

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Friday said he has a “certain understanding” for Vinesh Phogat, who has challenged her disqualification from Olympic finals in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but also wondered where would one draw the line after allowing small concessions in certain situations. “I must say, I have a certain understanding for the wrestler; it’s clearly a human touch,” said Bach, during an IOC media conference here.


“Now, it’s [appeal] in CAS. We will, at the end, follow the CAS decision. But, again, the international [wrestling] federation, they have to apply their interpretation, their rules.”


