'We're responsible...': Neeraj Chopra leads way as sports fraternity lends support to wrestlers

The Indian sporting fraternity on Friday put its weight behind the protesting wrestlers with Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra leading the way with a plea for 'quick action' to ensure that justice is served

Neeraj Chopra, Vinesh Phogat & Sakshi Malik at the protest site (Pic: AFP)

Days after Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Vinesh Phogat appealed to all athletes, across disciplines, to stand united in the protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Indian sporting fraternity on Friday put its weight behind the protesting wrestlers with Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra leading the way with a plea for 'quick action' to ensure that justice is served.

Besides Chopra, ace boxer Nikhat Zareen, tennis star Sania Mirza, hockey player Rani Rampal, renowned former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Madan Lal, and Navjot Singh Sidhu also announced their solidarity with the wrestlers. The development comes a day after Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief PT Usha came down heavily on the wrestlers for hitting the streets to resume their protests instead of approaching its athletes' commission, adding that they are responsible for 'tarnishing India's image'. The wrestlers have accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Chopra tweeted, "It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What's happening should never happen. This is a sensitive issue and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served."

The wrestlers have now received support from the country's only two individual Olympic gold medallists, with 2008 Beijing Games shooting champion Abhinav Bindra too recently voicing his support to the grapplers.

While no active India cricketer has expressed an opinion on the matter, some former players aired their views.

"It is extremely sad that our champions, who have brought laurels to the country, hoisted the flag and brought so much happiness to all of us, have to come out on the road today. It is a very sensitive matter and it should be investigated impartially. Hope the players get justice," Sehwag tweeted.

Former off-spinner and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Harbhajan wrote, "Sakshi, Vinesh are India's pride. I am pained as a sportsperson to find pride of our country coming out to protest on the streets. I pray that they get justice."

Irfan Pathan wrote, "Indian athletes are always our pride not only when they get medals for us..."

