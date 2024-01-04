WFI calls EC meet to challenge suspension

They have called for an Executive Committee meeting here on January 16 to discuss the way forward.

A defiant Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will challenge its suspension by the Sports Ministry in court next week.

They have called for an Executive Committee meeting here on January 16 to discuss the way forward.

Citing violation of the National Sports Code and the WFI constitution, the government had suspended the newly-elected body on December 24, three days after the Federation conducted its election.

