Why Valeria Strakhova is a ‘champion of life’ in Leander Paes’s eyes

Valeria Strakhova and Leander Paes. Pic/Tennis Premier League

Every sport goes through its own little churn following the retirement of the instrumental players who propelled it to its peak at some point. The big stars hang their boots; the youngsters begin finding their feet and the transition period in between has to be dealt with utmost care and responsibility. Indian ace Leander Paes, a winner of 18 Grand Slam titles, echoes that tennis in the country is going through a similar phase currently.

“This year, AITA (All India Tennis Association) had more tournaments than they have ever had. Also, for us to have come back after Covid-19 and to have season three of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) not only in the end of 2021 but also to have Season 4 straightaway now is great for us,” Paes said on the sidelines of TPL that was held in Pune recently. The 49-year-old also explained that TPL has managed to garner interest from sponsors and potential buyers because of its sustainable model of operation.

“I can tell you comfortably that we have multiple people who now want to buy the league because have shown a way to sustain ourselves. Not only sustain ourselves post Covid when you see other leagues in India crumble but also we have been able to rise. Where you had a couple of leagues before that you had some great players and stuff but not sustainable. But here we have continued to grow every year,” the 1996 Olympics medallist mentioned.

Owner of the Mumbai Leon Army, Paes hailed their Ukrainian female tennis star Valeria Strakhova as a ‘champion of life’ for continuing to play the sport irrespective of the on-going Russia-Ukraine war. Strakhova, who is ranked 132 in doubles in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTC) standings currently, is likely to visit her family back home after years following the conclusion of the TPL.

“I have got a Ukrainian player in my team - Valeriya Strakhova. The reason I chose her is because she is a champion of life. Just look at what her country is going through, look at what her family and people are going through. Most people will only worry about trophies and Grand Slams and Olympic medals, but when you look at someone like her, she is a champion of life,” Paes said.

The five-time Wimbledon doubles champion also elaborated on the sport being independent of any religion, caste, language or other parameters that cause a divide in the society. He envisioned wielding it is a unifying force across the world and quipped, “Using tennis as a vehicle to encourage people around the world to play sport is the greatest joy I have.”

