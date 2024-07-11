2022 champion Rybakina of Kazakhstan thumps Svitolina 6-3, 6-2 to book place in semis; to face Krejcikova, who beat Ostapenko 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

Elena Rybakina celebrates her win over Elina Svitolina in London yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Wimbledon 2024: Elena over Elina! x 00:00

Former champion Elena Rybakina crushed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday to set up a Wimbledon semi-final against Barbora Krejcikova.

‘Not as easy as it looks’

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2022 winner from Kazakhstan broke the Ukrainian 21st seed four times in a match lasting just 61 minutes on Centre Court. Rybakina was broken in the first game in front of the watching Queen Camilla but hit back straight away and barely put a foot wrong after that. “It’s always tough to play against Elina, she’s a great player, great fighter. No matter the score, it is not as easy as it might look like,” she said.



Barbora Krejcikova returns to Jelena Ostapenko at Wimbledon yesterday. Pic/AFP

“Of course, I have such amazing memories from 2022 and I’m just enjoying every time I step on the court, especially when I play good. It’s just really amazing,” she added. Rybakina, the highest-ranking player left in the women’s draw, said she did not like to be labelled as the favourite, adding: “I have an aggressive style of game, I have a huge serve so it’s a big advantage.”

Maiden semis for Krejcikova

Meanwhile, Barbora Krejcikova reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time on Wednesday with a straight-sets victory over fellow former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko as the Czech turned the corner on a testing season.

Krejcikova, the 31st seed, won 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) and will face 2022 champion Elena Rybakina for a place in Saturday’s final. “I told myself that I’m going to leave here everything I have and I’m really happy that I did and it’s a great moment for me,” said Krejcikova, who saw Ostapenko undone by 35 unforced errors.

“It’s an unbelievable moment that I’m experiencing right now in my tennis career,” she added. Victory for the 28-year-old Krejcikova comes after a miserable run in 2024.