Wimbledon: John Isner bows out despite new aces record

Andy Roddick, the last US man to win a Grand Slam singles title, way back in 2003, tweeted that Isner’s serve was the “best ever” as he closed in on the aces record. “I’d trade my old one for his immediately without thinking twice,” he said

John Isner during his match against Jannik Skinner on Friday. Pic/Getty Images

John Isner set a new record for the number of career aces in his third-round match at Wimbledon on Friday but it was not enough to overcome Italy’s Jannik Sinner. The giant American walloped 24 aces but was broken twice in the match and went down 4-6, 6 (7/4)-7, 3-6.

The Italian, who did not face a break point in his two-hour, 20-minute triumph, will play 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the Last 16. Isner started his match against the 10th seed four aces behind Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic, who has served 13,728. The 37-year-old, who dumped Andy Murray out in the previous round, broke the record in the third game of his match on Court Two with his fifth ace. “I’m actually very happy to break the record here,” said Isner, who admitted he was not at the top of his game on Friday. “To do it at this tournament I think is pretty cool. Makes it maybe a little more special than to do it at a tournament not of this magnitude.”

