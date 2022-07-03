Wimbledon: ‘Good, yet difficult match,' says Simona Halep

Simona Halep says wind made it a bit tough before registering 6-4, 6-1 win over Magdalena Frech to enter Last 16

Simona Halep returns to Magdalena Frech during Saturday’s Round 3 match at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Pic/Getty Images

Former champion Simona Halep reached the Wimbledon fourth round on Saturday with a comfortable 6-4, 6-1 win over Poland’s Magdalena Frech. Halep, seeded 16, fired an impressive 24 winners past her 92nd-ranked opponent, who has never beaten a top-20 player.

“It was a good match but a little difficult because of the wind,” said 2019 champion Halep, who has yet to drop a set this year at the tournament.

“I have great memories here and having won the title here before helps my confidence.” The Romanian will next face either two-time champion Petra Kvitova or fourth-seeded Paula Badosa for a place in the quarter-finals.

Coco Gauff shocked

Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova came from behind to beat 11th seed Coco Gauff 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-1 in an all-American clash on Wimbledon’s Centre Court on Saturday. French Open finalist Coco Gauff took the first set after a tie-break but was broken three times in the second set as the 20th seed levelled the match.

The 20-year-old served out to love to set up a fourth-round match against Serena Williams’s conqueror Harmony Tan, who defeated British wild card Katie Boulter earlier on Saturday.

Also Read: Wimbledon: Wild card Van Rijthoven enters Last 16

Tomljanovic in fourth round

Ajla Tomljanovic reached the Wimbledon last 16 on Saturday—a surprise for her father, who only booked her into tournament accommodation until after the second round. Despite making the quarter-finals last year, Ratko Tomljanovic had only reserved their nearby house until Friday. “I was like, you thought I’d lose second round,” said Tomljanovic.

“At least book it till like Sunday. So it’s a good problem to have. I’m not really satisfied being in the third round and then moving houses.” The 29-year-old Australian said finding a new place was a headache. “The problem was it’s so hard to find something. London is packed, and I didn’t want to stay an hour away. He didn’t take it well. I gave him a lot of grief yesterday.” Tomljanovic managed to find a hotel near the All England Club on Friday. With that settled, she was able to seal a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Czech 13th seed and 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Acco headache for Ajla

However, there was more bad news from Ratko on Saturday. “Today when I finished, he’s like, ‘Oh, I have to book again’. I was, like, ‘you’re kidding me’. He wasn’t kidding but he managed to book the same hotel, so I have a room probably until Tuesday. But I don’t care. I said, even if someone is joining me in my room, I’m not leaving this hotel.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever