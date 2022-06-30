Breaking News
MVA to face floor test: I am quitting as Maharashtra Chief Minister, says Uddhav Thackeray
HC asks NIA to file affidavit detailing status of 2008 Malegaon blast trial
Security beefed up at Goa airport and hotel ahead of arrival of rebel Sena MLAs
Maharashtra logs 3,957 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities
Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Wimbledon John Isner sends Andy Murray crashing out of tournament

Wimbledon: John Isner sends Andy Murray crashing out of tournament

Updated on: 30 June,2022 09:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Murray, a two time Wimbledon champion, lost to 20th seeded John Isner 4-6, 6-7(4-7), 7-6(7-3), 4-6. Isner's victory means he will face Janik Sinner in the third round of the tournament

Wimbledon: John Isner sends Andy Murray crashing out of tournament

Andy Murray returns the ball to US player John Isner during their men's singles tennis match on the third day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Pic/ AFP


It was upsets galore on Wednesday at Wimbledon as Andy Murray followed the likes of Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu in being ousted from the tournament.

Murray, a two time Wimbledon champion, lost to 20th seeded John Isner 4-6, 6-7(4-7), 7-6(7-3), 4-6. Murray was dejected after his defeat and conceded that had he won the game he could have gone on to create something special for himself.




According to IANS, in his post match interview Murray said, "I could have had a good run here. It's one of those matches that, had I got through, who knows what would have happened."


Also Read: Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu knocked out by unseeded Caroline Garcia

However, Murray's confidence remains unwavered despite the loss. He said, "I think most of the players on the Tour would tell you that a match like that was won or lost based on a few points here and there."

"I didn't play well enough on those points tonight... Tonight's match, I don't see why it should change that view (that I can make deep major runs)."

Meanwhile, Isner's victory means he will face Janik Sinner in the third round of the tournament.

(With inputs from IANS)

tennis news wimbledon Andy Murray

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK