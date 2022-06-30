Wimbledon: John Isner sends Andy Murray crashing out of tournament

Murray, a two time Wimbledon champion, lost to 20th seeded John Isner 4-6, 6-7(4-7), 7-6(7-3), 4-6. Isner's victory means he will face Janik Sinner in the third round of the tournament

Andy Murray returns the ball to US player John Isner during their men's singles tennis match on the third day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Pic/ AFP

It was upsets galore on Wednesday at Wimbledon as Andy Murray followed the likes of Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu in being ousted from the tournament.

Murray, a two time Wimbledon champion, lost to 20th seeded John Isner 4-6, 6-7(4-7), 7-6(7-3), 4-6. Murray was dejected after his defeat and conceded that had he won the game he could have gone on to create something special for himself.

According to IANS, in his post match interview Murray said, "I could have had a good run here. It's one of those matches that, had I got through, who knows what would have happened."

However, Murray's confidence remains unwavered despite the loss. He said, "I think most of the players on the Tour would tell you that a match like that was won or lost based on a few points here and there."

"I didn't play well enough on those points tonight... Tonight's match, I don't see why it should change that view (that I can make deep major runs)."

Meanwhile, Isner's victory means he will face Janik Sinner in the third round of the tournament.

(With inputs from IANS)