Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios gets past Stefanos Tsitsipas to secure fourth-round spot

Kyrgios, who will next play American Brandon Nakashima, claimed his first win at a major against a top-10 opponent since the third round at Wimbledon in 2015. The 27-year-old will try to reach his third major quarterfinal and his first since the 2015 Australian Open

Australia's Nick Kyrgios returns the ball to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their men's singles tennis match on the sixth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. Pic/AFP

Australia's Nick Kyrgios advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time since 2016 with a gritty 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7) victory against fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.



Kyrgios, who will next play American Brandon Nakashima, claimed his first win at a major against a top-10 opponent since the third round at Wimbledon in 2015. The 27-year-old will try to reach his third major quarterfinal and his first since the 2015 Australian Open.



"Honestly it was a hell of an atmosphere, amazing match. I honestly felt like the favourite coming in, I played him a couple weeks ago. But I knew that it was going to be a tough match," Kyrgios told atptour.com. "He's (Tsitsipas) a hell of a player. I had my own tactics out there and he knows how to play me, he's beaten me once. Obviously I've had success. It was a hell of a match."



In a match of frayed nerves, tension started to build at the end of the first set when Kyrgios was unhappy with a linesperson's call on the baseline. For the rest of the match, the Australian had constant discussions with the chair umpire. But finally, he emerged winner after three hours and 16 minutes.

Also Read: World No.1 Iga Swiatek out of Wimbledon



"I'm just super happy to be through. He (Tsitsipas) was getting frustrated at times and it's a frustrating sport, that's for sure," Kyrgios said. "I have the ultimate respect for him. Whatever happens on the court (is) on the court. I love him and I'm close with his brother."



The Australian also received an audible obscenity warning after another linesperson made a report to the chair umpire.



Kyrgios is looking to make another deep run at Wimbledon, where he made his first big splash as a 19-year-old in 2014. That year, he defeated Spanish stalwart Rafael Nadal en route to the quarterfinals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever