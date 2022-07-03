World No.1 Iga Swiatek out of Wimbledon

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 July,2022 08:37 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Cornet, ranked 37, took advantage of an error-strewn performance from her Polish opponent to win 6-4, 6-2 on Court 1 in their third round tie

Iga Swiatek speaks to the media in the Main Interview Room after losing the match against France's Alize Cornet on the sixth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Pic/ AFP


Iga Swiatek was dumped out of Wimbledon in straight sets on Saturday by French veteran Alize Cornet, ending the World No.1’s 37-match winning streak.

Cornet, ranked 37, took advantage of an error-strewn performance from her Polish opponent to win 6-4, 6-2 on Court 1 in their third round tie.


