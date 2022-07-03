World No.1 Iga Swiatek out of Wimbledon

Cornet, ranked 37, took advantage of an error-strewn performance from her Polish opponent to win 6-4, 6-2 on Court 1 in their third round tie

Iga Swiatek speaks to the media in the Main Interview Room after losing the match against France's Alize Cornet on the sixth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Pic/ AFP

Iga Swiatek was dumped out of Wimbledon in straight sets on Saturday by French veteran Alize Cornet, ending the World No.1’s 37-match winning streak.

Also Read: Wimbledon: John Isner bows out despite new aces record

Cornet, ranked 37, took advantage of an error-strewn performance from her Polish opponent to win 6-4, 6-2 on Court 1 in their third round tie.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever