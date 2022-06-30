Wimbledon: No.2 seed Anett Kontaveit ousted

Estonia’s Kontaveit has made the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam just once in 29 attempts

Anett Kontaveit during her second round defeat to Jule Niemeier; (right) Jule Niemeier celebrates her win yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

Second seed Anett Kontaveit was knocked out of Wimbledon on Tuesday after she lost 4-6, 0-6 to Germany’s Julie Niemeier.

Also Read: Wimbledon: No plans to retire yet for Serena Williams despite first round exit

Estonia’s Kontaveit has made the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam just once in 29 attempts. World No.97 Niemeier is into the third round of a major for the first time, where she will tackle Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina or Lesia Tsurenko, another player from the war-torn nation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever