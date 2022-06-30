Breaking News
MVA to face floor test: I am quitting as Maharashtra Chief Minister, says Uddhav Thackeray
HC asks NIA to file affidavit detailing status of 2008 Malegaon blast trial
Security beefed up at Goa airport and hotel ahead of arrival of rebel Sena MLAs
Maharashtra logs 3,957 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities
Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Wimbledon No2 seed Anett Kontaveit ousted

Wimbledon: No.2 seed Anett Kontaveit ousted

Updated on: 30 June,2022 07:23 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Estonia’s Kontaveit has made the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam just once in 29 attempts

Wimbledon: No.2 seed Anett Kontaveit ousted

Anett Kontaveit during her second round defeat to Jule Niemeier; (right) Jule Niemeier celebrates her win yesterday. Pics/Getty Images


Second seed Anett Kontaveit was knocked out of Wimbledon on Tuesday after she lost 4-6, 0-6 to Germany’s Julie Niemeier.

Also Read: Wimbledon: No plans to retire yet for Serena Williams despite first round exit




Estonia’s Kontaveit has made the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam just once in 29 attempts. World No.97 Niemeier is into the third round of a major for the first time, where she will tackle Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina or Lesia Tsurenko, another player from the war-torn nation.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

wimbledon tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK