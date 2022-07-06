Wimbledon: Novak Djokokovic beats a tricky Jannik Sinner, gets to semifinals

Djokovic triumphed 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and will face either Britain’s Cameron Norrie or David Goffin of Belgium for a place in Sunday’s final

Novak Djokovic during his match against Jannik Sinner yesterday. Pic/AFP

Defending champion Novak Djokovic battled back from two sets to love down to defeat Jannik Sinner and reach his 11th Wimbledon semi-final on Tuesday.

Djokovic triumphed 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and will face either Britain’s Cameron Norrie or David Goffin of Belgium for a place in Sunday’s final. It was the seventh time in the Serb’s career that he had recovered from two sets to love at the Slams.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal has shrugged off fresh concerns over his fitness as he targets a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday. The 36-year-old Spaniard played his Last 16 clash at the All England Club on Monday against Botic van de Zandschulp with strapping across his abdomen.

Only last month, he won a 14th French Open with his troublesome left foot anaesthetised before undergoing career-saving treatment. Nadal refused to discuss whether or not his latest physical concern is a worry.

Rafa refuses injury talk

“I’m a little bit tired to talk about my body, all the issues that I am having. I prefer to not talk about that now,” said Nadal.

Also Read: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand make Malaysia Masters exit

“All respect for the rest of the opponents. For the moment I am healthy enough to keep going and fight for the things that I want.”

Impressive form

Nadal is halfway to the first calendar Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969. After needing four sets in each of the first two rounds to progress, Nadal has since looked impressive, sweeping past Lorenzo Sonego and Van de Zandschulp to make the quarter-finals for an eighth time.

On Wednesday, he will seek to reach the semi-finals, also for the eighth time, when he faces in-form Taylor Fritz.

