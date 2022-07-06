Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur set to face Tatjana Maria in semifinal clash

Prior to this fortnight, Maria, 34, had never passed the third round in any of her 45 grand slams

Tatjana Maria celebrates after winning against Germany's Jule Niemeier during their quarter final match at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Pic/ AFP

Germany's Tatjana Maria continued her winning streak at Wimbledon after she claimed victory in the quarter-finals of the women's singles on Tuesday. Playing at Court 1, the No 103-ranked overcame compatriot Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 in a 2-hour, 18-minute Wimbledon quarterfinal thriller. Maria, who trailed by a break in both second and third sets, is contesting her 46th Grand Slam (including qualifying).

Prior to this fortnight, she had never passed the third round in any of them. The 34-year-old becomes the eighth player born in 1987 to reach the last four of a major. The first was 17-year-old Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon 2004.

Also Read: Wimbledon: Novak Djokokovic beats a tricky Jannik Sinner, gets to semifinals

She will be squaring off against No 3 seed Ons Jabeur in the semi-final, who also won her quarter-finals clash on Tuesday.

Playing at the Centre Court, Jabeur rallied from a set down to defeat Marie Bouzkova in Tuesday's quarterfinals, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1, to reach the semi-finals at a major for the first time. Maria and Jabeur will now be facing each other for the first time in four years on Thursday during the semi-finals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever