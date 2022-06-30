Breaking News
MVA to face floor test: I am quitting as Maharashtra Chief Minister, says Uddhav Thackeray
HC asks NIA to file affidavit detailing status of 2008 Malegaon blast trial
Security beefed up at Goa airport and hotel ahead of arrival of rebel Sena MLAs
Maharashtra logs 3,957 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities
Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Wimbledon Rafael Nadal survives Round One scare

Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal survives Round One scare

Updated on: 30 June,2022 07:38 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

An off-key Nadal, already halfway to a calendar Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open and French Open, dug deep to beat Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal survives Round One scare

Rafael Nadal celebrates his win on Tuesday. Pic/AP; PTI


Rafael Nadal overcame a huge scare to reach the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday after title contender Matteo Berrettini was forced to pull out of the tournament with coronavirus.

Also Read: Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic eases into Last 32




An off-key Nadal, already halfway to a calendar Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open and French Open, dug deep to beat Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. “Three years without being here on this amazing surface, it is amazing to be back and I can’t thank (people) enough for the support,” said the Spaniard, who has not played at Wimbledon since 2019.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

rafael nadal wimbledon tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK