Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic eases into Last 32

Updated on: 30 June,2022 07:33 AM IST  |  London
Djokovic, who is bidding to equal Pete Sampras as a seven-time champion at the All England Club, eased past his 79th-ranked opponent 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Novak Djokovic returns to Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis. Pic/AFP


Rafael Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon third round for the 16th time on Wednesday with a straight sets win over Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Djokovic, who is bidding to equal Pete Sampras as a seven-time champion at the All England Club, eased past his 79th-ranked opponent 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.




The top seed will face either fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic or Alejandro Tabilo of Chile for a place in the Last 16.

